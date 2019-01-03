Cops search for tattooed man suspected of raping woman in Queens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — Authorities are looking for the man accused of raping a woman in Queens.

Police said George Persaud, 24, approached a 40-year-old woman in the South Ozone Park section of Queens on Dec. 30 at some time between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.

He then allegedly displayed a fake firearm and forcibly moved her to a secluded area where he raped her.

The victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Persaud is described to be 5-feet 4-inches, about 150 pounds, brown eyes, dark hair with a shaved fade on the side, and facial hair on his face and chin. He is also described to have a tattoo across his chest that says “Only The Strong Survive,” a nautical star on his right hand and tattoos on his right knuckles.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).