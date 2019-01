Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — They’re considered the most aggressive bucking bulls on the planet and each year they converge at Madison Square Garden for the Monster Energy Buck-off - the ultimate contest of man versus beast.

The top 35 bull riders in the world will be on hand with one goal.

The season-launch “Unleash The Beast” event is set to buck into Madison Square Garden starting Friday through Sunday.

