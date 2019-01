Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The Big Apple Circus is kicking off 2019 with real-life wonder women.

The new ringmaster, Stephanie Monseu will lead the 41st season, which has an extended run at Lincoln Center until the end of the month.

The season will play an extended run through Jan. 27, 2019 and features a brand new "Hall of Wonder" leading into the Big Top tent, with organic, craft circus treats and entertainment for all ages.

For tickets, click here.