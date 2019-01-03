4 teens sought in assault, robbery in Brooklyn: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the four teens accused of assaulting and robbing a man in Brooklyn.

On Dec. 18, a 38-year-old man was walking in the vicinity of Cleveland Street and Ridgewood Avenue when he was approached by four unidentified males, said police.

Two of them assaulted the victim, while the other two removed the victim’s iPhone 6, according to police.

The victims sustained bruising and swelling to his face, but did not seek medical attention, said police.

Video surveillance shows the attack, with two of the suspected attackers briefly chasing after the victim.

The four suspected attackers are described to be between 16 and 18 years old, 5-feet 5-inches to 5-feet 11-inches tall, and were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).