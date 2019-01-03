3 hurt, 1 critically, after car crashes into building in Queens, officials say

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens — Three people were hurt after a car crashed into a building in Queens early Thursday.

It happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Liberty Avenue and 121st Street in South Richmond Hill.

According to police, a car crashed into the Salco Furniture store on Liberty Avenue.

Three people were taken to the hospital, one of them with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.