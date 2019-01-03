2 arrested after police witness alleged drug transaction on Long Island

CENTEREACH, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after officers witnessed an alleged drug deal on Long Island Wednesday afternoon.

At about 2:15 p.m., police witnessed two men making a suspected drug transaction in front of a home along North Howell Avenue and Domino Way in Centereach.

The officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as Anthony Corria, drove away, said cops.

According to police, Corria intentionally struck the police vehicle at the intersection of Ginger and Whispering Pines courts at about 2:26 p.m.

He and his passenger, Steve Jameau fled on foot.

Corria, 33, was immediately taken into custody, and Jamaeu, 34, was caught hiding in a garage about 30 minutes later.

Corria faces charges of criminal mischief and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Jameau faces charges of criminal trespass, sale of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and had eight unrelated warrants.