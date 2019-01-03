1 shot in the head in Brooklyn, cops search for shooter

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are searching for the person who shot a man in Brooklyn.

A 34-year-old man was standing in front of 2481 Pitkin Ave. in East New York on Dec. 30 when an unidentified individual approached him and shot him in the head, said police.

Authorities said the suspected shooter fled the scene in a white SUV.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).