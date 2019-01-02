WWE Hall of Famer ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund dead at 76

NEW YORK — WWE Hall of Famer ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund has died, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., announced on Wednesday. He was 76.
Okerlund was “the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history,” the WWE said in a statement about his death.
Okerlund interviewed some of American Wrestling Association’s biggest stars, including Ventura, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Hulk Hogan, before moving on to the WWE, according to the statement.
In addition to interviewing, Okerlund offered ringside commentary, hosted shows and even sang.
“Announcing wasn’t all that Okerlund could do with a microphone, as his distinct voice sung the National Anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985,” the statement reads.
Okerlund was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.
It is not yet known how Okerlund died.
Many tributes to Okerlund have since been posted online.