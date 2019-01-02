WWE Hall of Famer ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund dead at 76

NEW YORK — WWE Hall of Famer ‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund has died, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., announced on Wednesday. He was 76.

Okerlund was “the most recognizable interviewer in sports-entertainment history,” the WWE said in a statement about his death.

Okerlund interviewed some of American Wrestling Association’s biggest stars, including Ventura, Bobby “The Brain” Heenan and Hulk Hogan, before moving on to the WWE, according to the statement.

In addition to interviewing, Okerlund offered ringside commentary, hosted shows and even sang.

“Announcing wasn’t all that Okerlund could do with a microphone, as his distinct voice sung the National Anthem at the first WrestleMania in 1985,” the statement reads.

Okerlund was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

It is not yet known how Okerlund died.

Many tributes to Okerlund have since been posted online.

This guy is the reason I wanted to be an announcer in ⁦@WWE⁩ / Mean Gene was every bit a part of the show as the superstars were. His interviewing style and interactions were every bit as entertaining as the action itself! Just an all around great guy! RIP Mean Gene. pic.twitter.com/QRv1qnkWvW — Scott Stanford (@scottstanford1) January 2, 2019

RIP “Mean” Gene. Thanks for the memories and being a Gentleman. God Bless. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AJn3HsY7Am — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) January 2, 2019

A voice of my childhood and a legend. Rest In Peace to the greatest to ever do it, Mean Gene. pic.twitter.com/gyVgKcNpCl — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) January 2, 2019

RIP to “Mean” Gene Okerlund, an incomparable voice of class in the sometimes tawdry world of professional wrestling. pic.twitter.com/aWzuSwZU8D — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) January 2, 2019

A voice and sound track to an entire era of our industry. He was the star of some of @WWE’s most memorable segments. “Mean Gene” was beloved by all who got to work with him. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/9ddj6372eE — Triple H (@TripleH) January 2, 2019