Winning Mega Millions ticket sold on Long Island

GLEN HEAD, N.Y. — Someone started the new year a whole lot richer.

The winning ticket for the estimated $425 million Mega Millions jackpot was sold at the Brookville Auto Service in Glen Head.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Mega Millions” game were: 34-44-57-62-70, Mega Ball: 14

Six second-prize tickets worth $1 million were sold. Of the six second-prize tickets, three were sold in New York: Pleasantville, Canton and Little Neck.

The other three second-price tickets were sold in Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.

The New Year’s Day Mega Millions jackpot was the eight largest in history.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. A chance at a new life will only cost you $2.