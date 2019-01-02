Vehicles crash in NJ; injuries unknown

CLOSTER, N.J. — Emergency responders rushed to a two-vehicle crash in New Jersey, where chopper footage captured a baby car seat on the ground outside one of the mangled vehicles Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Old Hook and Schraalenburgh roads just after 7 a.m.

A silver van with a smashed-in hood and dark-colored SUV with heavy damage to its front were seen in the area, AIR11 footage showed.

A baby car seat was seen on the roadway next to the van.

Closter police confirm they responded to the crash, but would not comment on injuries.

PIX11 has also reached out to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office for information.

No victims were seen in the area, and may have been transported to area hospitals before AIR11 arrived.