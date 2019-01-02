Queens homeowner charged with manslaughter after allegedly beating would-be burglar to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Queens man has been arrested after allegedly beating a would-be intruder to death with a bat.

Police say it started with a knock on the door around 2:30 a.m. on July 30. According to investigators, a man, who was wanted by police, tried to force his way into a home on Williamson Avenue in St. Albans, Queens.

Joel Paul, 27, and his younger brother managed to force the would-be intruder back outside, but that’s when things took a turn for the worse. Police say Paul and his younger brother beat Shamel Shavuo repeatedly with a baseball bat, and stabbed him. He later died.

According to detectives, the brothers were initially questioned and released, but earlier this week a grand jury indicted Paul, saying there was intent to cause serious physical injury. Paul is now being charged with 1st degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Many in the neighborhood feel Paul was in the right.

“You have every right to defend where you live, where your children sleep,” said Elma Clarke Wednesday.

Area resident Richie Chery agreed.

“If I don’t know someone and out of nowhere they try to break into my house, of course I’m going to defend myself,” said Chery.

Paul is expected to face a judge on the charges at Queens County courthouse Thursday.