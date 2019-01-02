Post-holiday technology gift fixes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — All of those gadgets you got for Christmas require extra care so they can last. And according to the Consumer Technology Association, about 66 percent of U.S. adults purchased holiday gifts of technology, with the top three popular purchases being televisions, notebook or tablet computers and smartphones.

David Gregg of BeyondTheBuy.com shares his post-holiday gift fixes so your tech gifts deliver maximum enjoyment.

Polk Audio command bar - Polk Audio’s Command Bar is one of the first voice-controlled sound bars with Amazon Alexa built-in. It’s a top pick for movies and music. With integrated location sensitive microphones and an intuitive volume-lowering feature, it delivers reliable voice control of the bar, smart products and access to streaming music service.

PRICE: $299.95

Kapersky Total Security – Kapersky Total Security delivers the ultimate level of protection or you and your family’s privacy, money and identity. The award-winning security system protects against online threats across PC, Mac and Android devices. Safe Money technology keeps your online shopping safe and secure, and the Secure Connection helps protect data when on the go and connected to public Wi-Fi. It also includes a Password Manager that stores all login details as well as Safe Kids parental control software, blocking children from certain content.

PRICE: $99.99 for 1-year of protection for up to five devices, currently discounted at 50 percent off for new customers. - $49.99

Otterbox – Otterbox has a full line-up of cases to safeguard your cell phones. From the germ-fighting Defender Series Pro to the sleek and stylish Symmetry Series, there’s a case for everyone on your list, with prices starting just under $40.

PRICE: $39.99

WeBoost Drive Sleek – weBoost’s Drive Sleek keeps you connected in remote areas while driving. The in-vehicle FCC-certified cell phone signal booster amplifies all wireless signals to a single cell phone regardless of the vehicle type.

A stronger signal means faster data speeds and better call quality, even in weak signal areas.

PRICE: $199.99

Meural digital art frame – The Meural digital art frame looks like “real art.” The anti-glare, matte display makes it look like a real painting or photograph rather than a video screen.

The Meural is being described as the Spotify or Amazon Prime for art. With the membership ($5.95/month or $49.95/year), you gain access to their library of thousands of work.

You can interact with the art and control the Meural Canvas through gesture control or voice control.

PRICE: Meural Canvas – starts at $595 (Including 100 free sampler images) Swivel Mount: $49.95