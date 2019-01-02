Person questioned in rape attempt on New Year’s Day in Williamsburg: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police on Wednesday are questioning a person in the attempted rape of a woman in Williamsburg in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day.

The attack happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the area of South 2nd and Havemeyer streets.

A person was being questioned Wednesday, police said. It is not clear if the person is the man sought earlier, and seen in surveillance images released by police Tuesday.

The attacker approached a 26-year-old woman on the first floor landing inside a residential apartment building and proceeded to punch her in the back of her head, got on top of her, and attempted to pull down her undergarments, police said.

The victim resisted, and the man fled down South 2nd Street toward Marcy Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

40.711609 -73.957535