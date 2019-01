Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn -- The hot dogs are famous at Nathan’s.

But some diners are sitting down for a serving of nostalgia at the chain’s location in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

The company announced the restaurant along 86th Street at 7th Avenue in Bay Ridge will be closing in Jan. 6, 2019.

It has been open for more than 40 decades.

A Brooklyn developer offered to buy the lot.

It is zoned for commercial use.