EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A 34-year-old man was shot Wednesday on the roof of a Brooklyn building, police said.

He was hit in the chest while on the roof of a Park Avenue building, officials said.

The man was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, an NYPD spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet shared a description of the shooter.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.