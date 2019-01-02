2 firefighters injured battling blaze at multi-family home in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Two firefighters were injured while battling a fire at a multi-family home in New Jersey Wednesday morning.

The blaze broke out around 9 a.m. at a three-floor home along Winfield and Garfield avenues in Jersey City.

Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the building.

Images show the residential building next door also suffered damage from the fire, with a portion of the roof burned through.

Two firefighters were injured, according to fire officials on scene.

No civilians were injured.

According to fire officials, the residence was supposed to be vacated Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.