Couple arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards on Long Island

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Police arrested a couple after they allegedly stole several credit cards on Long Island.

Tara Costello, 45, and Michael Cuozzo, 51, face grand larceny charges after police say they stole purses and a wallet during a three-day period at different businesses.

Costello and Cuozzo allegedly stole a purse containing credit cards at the Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville and a purse containing credit cards at McKeown’s Pub in Huntington on Dec. 23.

On Dec. 26, police said the couple stole a wallet from Jenny Craig in Huntington containing credit cards.

Costello was also charged with grand larceny after she allegedly stole a purse from a parishioner during mass at St. Francis of Assisi in Greenlawn and criminal possession of stolen property for using the stolen credit cards.