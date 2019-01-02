2018: Year in review
-
Tax rates on the rise in New Jersey
-
Ultra-Orthodox schools in New York could face pressure under new rules
-
Cuomo administration plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes
-
News Closeup: A look back at 2018
-
Trump threatens to declassify ‘devastating’ documents if Democrats ‘want to play tough’
-
-
Apple is spending $1 billion on a new campus in Austin
-
Police say video of toddler yanked from mom not whole story
-
NJ teacher arrested for inappropriate contact with students: police
-
How to get your 2018 Best Nine on Instagram
-
Drunken driver head-butts state trooper, wife throws ‘soiled underwear’ following LI traffic stop: police
-
-
Murders in Brooklyn at an all-time low for 2018: DA
-
Catholic bishop steps down after sex-abuse claim
-
Social media password, search history could be required before buying firearm in NY