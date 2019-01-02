13-year-old boy slashed at Bronx school: sources

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A 13-year-old boy was slashed at a Bronx high school on Wednesday, school safety sources said.

He’d argued with a 14-year-old girl about a social media post made over the weekend at the Hostos-Lincoln Academy of Science, sources said. She spat in his face and he swung at her. Then she cut him in the shoulder area with a box cutter.

FDNY received a call about an incident at that location for a “major injury,” officials said. The teen was taken to a local hospital and the injury is not life threatening.

“NYPD and EMS immediately responded to an incident this afternoon, and an individual was transported to the hospital in stable condition,” Education Department spokesperson Miranda Barbot said. “Weapons of any kind have absolutely no place in our schools, and we are adding more security measures to this building.”