Two men dead in Westchester County boating accident

LEWISBORO, N.Y. — Two men are dead after their fishing boat capsized on the Muscoot Reservoir in Westchester County, about 50 miles northeast of midtown Manhattan, police said Tuesday.

State Police Capt. David Atkins tells reporters a local fisherman discovered the overturned boat at about 7 a.m. before calling police.

The men, both in their late 40s, called relatives as darkness fell around 5 p.m. Monday to say they planned to keep fishing. Atkins says the two had a fishing permit and were wearing life jackets.

Police are not sure if there are more victims in the water.

Their names have not been released.

Authorities are now trying to determine what caused the boat to capsize, whether the two victims were alone and if heavy rain had something to do with it.

Atkins says the reservoir water is about 38 degrees.

The investigation remains ongoing.