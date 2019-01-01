Two found dead on separate floors of Manhattan apartment building: NYPD

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A man and woman were found dead on separate floors of a Manhattan apartment building, the NYPD said Tuesday.

Police say a man, who appears to be in his 40s, was found unconscious and unresponsive at about 8 a.m. on the second floor of the Wadsworth Avenue building located in Washington Heights. The man was found with multiple stab wounds to his body.

Upon further investigation, police discovered a woman, who appears to be in her 50s, on a separate floor, also with multiple stab wounds.

A preliminary investigation determined the incident was domestic. A medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.