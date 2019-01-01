Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Manhattan, Long Island, Queens welcomes first baby of 2019

Posted 5:40 AM, January 1, 2019, by , Updated at 07:04AM, January 1, 2019

Génesis Elisa Noriega  was the first baby born in NYC in 2019.

NEW YORK — Manhattan, Long Island and Queens have welcomed their first babies born in 2019.

In Queens, a baby girl was born at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday morning at the Jamaica Hospital, weighing 5 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 18 inches, hospital officials said.

In Harlem and barely one minute later, Génesis Elisa Noriega was born at 12:56 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 50 centimeters, a NYC Health and Hospitals spokesperson  said in a statement.

The newborn is Maria Contreras and Gabino Noriega third child.

On Long Island, Stony Brook University Hospital welcomed a new baby girl at 1:26 a.m., weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

The girl, who has not been named yet, is the first child to Ketan and Hetal Patel, hospital officials said.

