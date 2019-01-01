Man attempts to rape woman in Williamsburg on New Year’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn -- Police are searching for a man accused of trying to rape a woman in Williamsburg in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, in the area of South 2nd and Havemeyer Street.

Police said the suspect approached a 26-year-old woman on the first floor landing inside a residential apartment building and proceeded to punch her in the back of her head, got on top of her, and attempted to pull down her undergarments.

The victim resisted, and then man fled down South 2nd Street towards Marcy Avenue.

The man is described as being in his mid-20s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, with facial hair.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.