Letitia James sworn in as New York attorney general

NEW YORK — Letitia James has been sworn in as New York’s attorney general, becoming the first black woman to hold statewide office.

The 60-year-old Democrat took the oath of office in Albany just before midnight on Monday. She will participate in an inauguration ceremony on Ellis Island on Tuesday.

James also becomes the state’s first black attorney general and is the first woman elected to the position.

Her predecessor, 74-year-old Barbara Underwood, was appointed in May when Eric Schneiderman resigned amid allegations he physically abused women.

Underwood did not seek election and is returning to her former position as the state’s solicitor general.

James, a longtime New York City politician, says she’ll host a series of informal meet and greets across state. She defeated Republican lawyer Keith Wofford in November.