Brooklyn man fatally shot in NYC’s first homicide of 2019

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man was fatally shot inside a Brooklyn apartment building in New York City’s first homicide of 2019, the NYPD said Tuesday.

At about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, police found the victim unconscious and unresponsive in the fifth floor hallway of the building, located on Stanley and Autumn avenues in East New York.

The 29-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victims identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made and police did not immediately release any suspect information.

The city registered the fewest number of homicides in 2018 in decades, according to reports published in the Associated Press. There were five fewer killings than the 292 investigated in 2017.

