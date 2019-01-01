21-year-old man fatally stabbed outside Queens McDonalds

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A 21-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed outside a Queens McDonalds on New Year’s Eve, according to police.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Mott Avenue and Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway.

Police say the victim, identified as Devonte Brandon, was stabbed multiple times in his torso following a dispute.

Brandon was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

There are no arrests at this time. Police did not immediately release any suspect information.

The investigation remains ongoing.

