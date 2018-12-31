Two firefighters injured in early morning fire on the Lower East Side

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Two firefighters were injured in a fire that blazed the top story of a building on the Lower East Side, the FDNY said Monday.

The fire broke out shortly after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Henry and Jefferson streets, officials said. The 5-story building has a laundromat on the first floor.

The firefighters were transported to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Over 100 firefighters from 25 different units were able to contain the fire shortly after 7 a.m.

The cause of fire is under investigation.