Sparkling drinks to toast the New Year

Looking for something sparkling to toast the New Year, that won't break the bank? Lifestyle expert and founder of thebeautifulbody.com Nicole Young has you covered.
Alcoholic Options
- Sparkling Hard Cider -Eden Heritage sparkling ciders
- English Sparkling wine -Chapel Down Brut
- Cava -Freixenet Cava Brut
- Prosecco -Cavit Prosecco
- Sparkling Rose -Mionetto Prestige Rose
Non Alcoholic options
- Sparkling Apple Cider - Martinelli’s flavored sparkling ciders
- Naturally carbonated Kombucha - Brooklyn Boocha