New Year’s Eve forecast: Heavy rain to end 2018 in NYC

NEW YORK — New Year's is looking wet and mild this time around, and potentially almost record breaking.

Monday will start with sunshine in the morning, but clouds should lower and thicken quickly as we head into the afternoon.

Rain will begin in the afternoon and spread from west to east around 2 to 4 p.m. After 6 p.m., look for the rain to get generally heavier in intensity and continue that way until just after midnight.

Umbrellas will be a requirement heading to your New Year's Eve gatherings, but in Times Square, ponchos will have to do.

After the ball drops, rain will taper off to showers.

Temperatures may spike early on New Year's Day to near 60 degrees, but readings should hold in the 50s through the afternoon.

Winds will pick up, as well, for Tuesday night with gusts reaching 30 mph or higher.