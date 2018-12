NEW YORK — A minor derailment caused two Long Island Rail Road trains to be canceled Monday morning, according to the MTA.

The non-passenger train faced a minor derailment in the Port Washington Yard, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted.

The incident caused 6:17 and 7:36 a.m. trains from Port Washington to Penn Station to be canceled.

Customers were advised to take the 6:27 and 7:46 a.m. trains instead.