Minimum wage hikes going into effect in NY

NEW YORK — Get ready for a bigger paycheck with the new year.

The biggest minimum wage boost is coming to employees in New York City, who will make at least $15 per hour. In Long Island and Westchester, the minimum wage will increase to $14 an hour and in the rest of the state it will increase to $12.50 an hour. Workers in Long Island and Westchester will have another increase in 2021.

For workers struggling in an expensive city, it’s a cause for celebration, an extra bit of cash to help with the daily fight to make ends meet, even as rents and other costs continue to rise. For some business owners, it’s a burden as they try to figure out how to cope with higher labor costs.

“With the historic increase in the minimum wage, New York continues to set a national example in the fight for economic justice,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said about the change. “In New York, we believe in a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work and are proud to be stepping up for hardworking families and making a real difference in the lives of New Yorkers. We won’t stop until every New Yorker is paid the fair wages they deserve.”

The New York State Department of Labor has established a hotline (1-888-4-NYSDOL) where minimum wage workers can call to report any employers who do not comply with the wage increase.