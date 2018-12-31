Man, 62, shot during possible home invasion in Greenwich Village

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan – A 62-year-old man was shot Monday evening in a possible home invasion, police said.

He was shot in the stomach in a building on Bedford Street near Christopher Street, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The man was shot just before 5 p.m., officials said.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.

