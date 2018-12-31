Friends, neighbors remember woman killed in fiery Manhattan crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyone inside 57-year-old Amy Philipson's Gerritsen Beach building in Brooklyn knew her; she was kind and always had a bright smile on her face, according to neighbors.

Philipson was killed in this fiery wreck on Saturday on the West Side Highway in Tribeca near Vestry Street.

"It's unbelievable. I saw her a few days ago,” said Benjamin Krupnik. “Really shocking "

The driver was caught on camera in Citizen App video, apparently attempting to flee the scene, but was arrested shortly after.

"When I originally saw that, I had no idea it was her,” said Cynthia Velazquez, a neighbor. “When I found out it was really heartbreaking.”

Eliot Wien is a childhood friend of the victim

"We grew up together," Wien said. "A part of Amy will always be in me."

The driver has been identified as 37-year-old Sherman Harrison from Maryland.

Police say he was driving a 2015 Audi when he struck Philipson's 2003 Honda CRV. The car flipped over and caught fire. Harrison allegedly went on to hit four other vehicles, including two that were parked

Philipson died just blocks from where she worked at a nearby FedEx shipping facility.