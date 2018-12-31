Driver fatally strikes woman, then drives over her twice in Jackson Heights: police

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A 43-year-old driver fatally struck a woman as she turned onto a Queens street on Monday afternoon, police said.

Vitaliana Garcia Gavilan allegedly hit an unidentified woman at the intersection of 37th Avenue and 81st Street around 12:45 p.m., officials said. She drove over the woman with her front, right tire, then reversed and drove back over the pedestrian.

Garcia Gavilan stayed on the scene. She was arrested and charged as an aggravated unlicensed operator, police said. She was also hit with charges for failure to yield and failure to use due care causing serious injury.

The victim has not yet been identified.