Delivery worker assaulted in front of Hells Angels East Village building

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan — Two men assaulted a 20-year-old delivery worker early Monday in front of the Hells Angels East Village headquarters, police said.

The victim was bringing a delivery to 81 East 3rd Street when he was attacked by two men in front of 77 East Third Street around 2:10 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. He was punched in the face and suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).