Case of missing Staten Island man now being investigated as homicide: sources

ELM PARK, Staten Island — The case of a missing Staten Island man is now being investigated as a homicide, police sources said Monday.

Michael Stewart was last seen at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 inside O’Neill’s Bar and Restaurant, located on Forest Avenue in the Elm Park section of Staten Island.

A preliminary investigation determined that Stewart was doing drugs with a couple on the night he disappeared. Police sources say Stewart allegedly hit on the male’s girlfriend, and was killed shortly afterwards.

The man has since been taken into custody and is expected to be charged, according to police. The girlfriend was also taken into custody for questioning.

No body has been found.

Stewart is described to be about 5-feet 7-inches tall, 170 pounds, brown hair and has a tattoo on his neck.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).