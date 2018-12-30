Police ID victim in multi-vehicle crash in Manhattan

TRIBECA, Manhattan — Police have ID’d the identity of a woman who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Manhattan Saturday morning.

Amy Phillipson, 57, of Brooklyn, was pronounced dead at the scene after the 7:43 a.m. crash on Vestry and West streets in Tribeca.

According to police, Sherman Harrison, of Maryland, was charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. Police say the 37-year-old was weaving in and out of traffic before hitting the victim’s car, causing it to flip and burst into flames.

Police say the flames were too intense for anyone to get near the car to rescue the victim.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and two others were hospitalized for minor injuries.

Northbound lanes on West Street between Hubert and Desbrosses streets were temporarily closed to traffic. Laight Street was also closed to traffic between West and Washington streets.