News Closeup: A look back at 2018

International diplomacy, unspeakable terror and the disgrace of the high-profile celebrities. We take a look back at some of the year’s top stories, including the crisis with New York transit and public housing.

2018 was a year where tragic mass shootings dominated the news, with over 300 shootings reported. The political divides continued with strains between the left and right, and key presidential allies were sentenced to prison as the Mueller probe continued. There was tension over the Supreme Court nomination, and violent weather swept the country, with the worst of it — the devastating wildfires in California.