New York state will ask people to give back leftover prescriptions under drug take-back law

As the opioid crisis keeps claiming more lives, the state of New York announced a drug take-back program to help combat the epidemic.

Under the “Drug Take Back Act,” which goes into effect Jan. 6, drug manufacturers will be responsible for the costs of leftover drug collection, transportation and destruction.

The new law also requires chain and mail-order pharmacies to provide collection options, including drop boxes and prepaid mail-back envelopes.

“It is well known the first supply of opioids is often leftover medication a family member or friend received and did not use,” a summary of the bill states. “To cut off this supply, we must make the take-back and disposal of these drugs more prominent and accessible.”

The program isn’t just aimed at preventing drugs from ending up in the wrong hands. It’s also meant to prevent patients from flushing leftover drugs down the toilet, which can harm the water supply and aquatic life.