Jets fire coach Todd Bowles after 4 seasons with no playoffs

The New York Jets have fired coach Todd Bowles after four seasons, ending a disappointing tenure that began with plenty of promise but finished with lots of losses and no playoff appearances.

The team announced the long-expected decision Sunday night that it moved on from Bowles, who went 24-40.

There was some uncertainty surrounding general manager Mike Maccagnan’s job status, but it appears he will remain in his role and help lead the Jets’ search for a new coach.

Bowles, 54, was hired in January 2015 after New York fired Rex Ryan. The Jets got off to a solid start under Bowles, who guided them to a 10-6 record. But they fell a win shy of the playoffs in his first season after losing a win-and-in game against Ryan’s Bills. Still, many expected the Jets to take the next step under Bowles.

It never happened.