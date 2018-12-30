Michigan man caught with stolen gun after he was pulled over for speeding

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — A traffic stop on Long Island led to the recovery of gun reported stolen from Michigan.

Angel M. Zelaya of Michigan was arrested Saturday night after he was stopped for speeding while on the Meadowbrook State Parkway in the vicinity of exit M3, police said.

Officers determined Zelaya, 35, was driving while intoxicated.

Further investigation revealed he was in possession of a loaded black Smith & Wesson, M&P .45 Caliber handgun with 10 rounds in the magazine, said cops.

The handgun had been reported stolen from Taylor, Michigan, cops said.

Zelaya was also in possession of a box containing an additional 90 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, according to police.

Zelaya faces charges of driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a weapon.