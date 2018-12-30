Police arrest man accused of fatally shooting father-in-law in NJ

CARTERET, N.J. — Police arrested the man who allegedly shot and killed his father-in-law in New Jersey Friday night.

Douglas Roman Rodriguez, 32, turned himself in to authorities Saturday and was arrested, facing charges of murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Rodriguez is accused of shooting his father-in-law, Robert Laureano, in front of the Knights of Columbus on High Street in Carteret.

Laureano, 49, died on the way to the hospital, said police.

According to police, the two men were involved in a dispute before the shooting, where Laureano was shot multiple times.