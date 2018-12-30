Knife-wielding man accused of robbing woman at Bronx subway station

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — Police are searching for the man involved in a knifepoint robbery in the Bronx.

On Dec. 21, police said a woman was purchasing a Metrocard from a vending machine inside the East 161 Street/Yankee Stadium train station when a man approached her.

He displayed a knife and forcibly removed $120 in cash from her hand, said cops.

The suspected thief was last seen wearing a red, white and blue winter hat, a red vest, black pants, white sneakers and a black backpack.

