Directors hold screening for Ruth Bader Ginsburg documentary

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — She is truly developing a cult following—and she comes from Brooklyn.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has inspired coffee mugs, tee shirts, pins, exercise routines, four biographies, five children’s books and an action figure.

The notorious RBG, 85-years young and still going strong, so strong that that the New Plaza Theater screening of RBG was packed.

So many people wanted to know more about the female Supreme Court Justice from Midwood, Brooklyn, who is a proud graduate of James Madison High School.

“Growing up in Brooklyn in the era that she did, she came from an immigrant family, with Brooklyn Jewish immigrant values of let’s move up, let’s get educated and let’s fight for justice,” Julie Cohen, RBG Director, told PIX11 News.

RBG showcases the personal side of Ginsburg, her work and exercise routines, her super supportive marriage to her late husband, but mostly it has to do with Ginsberg’s lifelong fight against gender discrimination.

“Her story is inspiring a lot of people,” Betsy West, RBG Director, told PIX11. “That she faced so many challenges in her life. She is a very optimistic person. She just kept fighting."

Ariel Freidenberg brought his four daughters, who range from 7 to 14-years-old, to see RBG and attend the Q&A afterwards.

“Working hard, being considered an equal accomplishing your dream,” Friedenberg told PIX11 News as the reasons he brought his daughters to RBG.

His 14-year-old daughter Yiskah Friedenberg-Sharbat told PIX11 News: “Even though I live in a different time from her, I felt empowered.”

“It’s powerful,” Betty Santiago, another moviegoer, told PIX11. “Her legal background to fight for women and equality for all."