Cops search for person of interest in robbery pattern in Queens

QUEENS – Authorities are searching for the person of interest connected to a series of robberies in Queens.

Police responded to four reports between Dec. 7 and Dec. 21 around South Ozone Park and Richmond Hill.

During the incidents, police said the man would approach the female victims and display a firearm, demanding their property.

In the Dec. 21 robbery, police said the suspected thief attacked the victim after she resisted.

He is described to be 30 to 40 years old and was last seen wearing a dark-colored snorkel jacket and a winter cap.

Police responded to the following incidents:

Dec. 7 – The individual approached a 53-year-old in the vicinity of 80th Street and Glenmore Avenue. He was able to remove about $40 and the victim’s Alcatel cellphone.

Dec. 9 – The individual approached a 28-year-old woman along 81st Street and 97th Avenue and got away with her Samsung Galaxy cellphone.

Dec. 19 – A 17-year-old girl was approached in the vicinity of 88th Street and 103rd Avenue. The suspected thief got away with the victim’s iPhone.

Dec. 21 – A 60-year-old woman was approached in front of a house along 115th Street near 107th Avenue. When she resisted the robbery, police said the man knocked her to the ground and removed her handbag, containing $452 in cash, a debit card and a cellphone.