Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

74-year-old man dies 18 days after he was struck by pick-up truck in Brooklyn: police

Posted 8:16 AM, December 30, 2018, by , Updated at 08:22AM, December 30, 2018

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn — A 74-year-old man died nearly three weeks after he was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn.

On Dec. 10, Ebenzer Edwards was walking along the vicinity of Flatbush Avenue and Beekman Place when he was struck by a 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up truck, said police.

Edwards was conscious and alert with head trauma and was taken to the hospital following the incident.

He was pronounced dead on Dec. 28.

The motorist remained on scene, and police are continuing their investigation.