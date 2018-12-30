3 injured after fire tears through Long Island home: reports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Three people were injured after a fire tore through a home on Long Island early Sunday.

The blaze broke out at about 3 a.m. in the two-story home along North 12th Street in New Hyde Park, officials said.

Video shows flames and heavy smoke engulfing the house.

According to multiple reports, fire officials on scene said three people were taken to the hospital, including a young boy who jumped out of the second-floor window and two others who were inside the house.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.