Times Square gets ready for New Year’s Eve ball drop with confetti test

NEW YORK CITY — The countdown to 2019 is underway and when the big ball drops in Times Square Monday, 75,000 confetti wishes will take over the New York City sky.

“The confetti actually flew up... flew out of Times Square and came back, it’s what we’re going to see on New Year's Eve, just amazing,” said Jeffrey Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment at the confetti test in Times Square Saturday.

The confetti drop has been a colorful tradition since 1992.

“You gotta do the dress rehearsal before the big night,” said Tim Tompkins, President of the Times Square Alliance.

This year, 3,000 pounds of confetti, each containing a wish, will be dropped from eight different buildings, nearly 20 seconds before the start of the year.

The most popular wishes so far include health, happiness, self-improvement and having a baby.

“People can come down here to Times Square or online and write their wish on actual Times Square New Year's Eve confetti and at midnight when over a ton of confetti is falling from the sky in a blizzard, there are tens of thousands of wishes. You can literally reach in the sky and grab someone’s wish," said Straus. "It's magical.”

Journalism and freedom of the press will also be celebrated.

“Every year is special this year we’re gonna have representation from all the media organizations to celebrate journalism and press freedom,” added Straus.