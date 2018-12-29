Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in fatal Carteret shooting

CARTERET, N.J. — Police are asking the public’s help locating a man who allegedly shot another man dead in Carteret on Friday.

Police are looking for Douglas Roman Rodriguez, of Carteret, who has been charged with murder in the first degree, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in the second degree.

The 32-year-old is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Rodriguez allegedly shot Robert Laureano, also of Carteret, on Friday night in front of Knights of Columbus on High Street. The 49-year-old died on the way to the hospital from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Laureano was Rodriguez’s father-in-law, and the two were in a dispute before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (732) 541-3863 or (732) 745-3254.