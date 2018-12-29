Important information for Spectrum subscribers. Please click here.

Man shot during dispute in Newark: police

Posted 11:19 AM, December 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:20AM, December 29, 2018

NEWARK, N.J. — Authorities are looking for the vehicle and people suspected to be involved in a shooting in Newark Friday afternoon.

Police said a man was shot after dispute broke out at Lincoln Park and Pennsylvania Avenue at about 2:10 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, cops said.

According to cops, surveillance footage shows a man exiting the driver’s rear passenger seat of a charcoal gray Acura with no front plate.

The vehicle has tinted windows and a malfunctioning right rear tail light and was last seen traveling north on Thomas Street then west on Clinton Avenue.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Department’s Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).  All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

 